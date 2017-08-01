Horizon Flight Academy takes delivery of first of 12 Bell 505 helicopters

Aviation
News
Published: 17 December 2019 - 5 a.m.

Bell has delivered the first of 12 Bell 505 helicopters to Horizon International Flight Academy following a deal struck in November at the Dubai Air Show.

The 505 is configured for flight training, fully equipped with an integrated glass cockpit that enables pilots in training to experience modern controls on a single engine aircraft.

“We are glad to add Bell 505 helicopters to our all-Bell fleet that is comprised of Bell 206s, Bell 407s and Bell 429s,” said Hareb Thani Al Dhaheri, CEO of Horizon International Flight Academy.

“This new addition will be an essential part of our training operations and will enable us to further expand our training offering.”

Hawker-Pacific’s Ian D’Arcy, VP regional operations, Middle East and Pacific, said: “The Bell 505’s unique capabilities and efficient operational cost lend it increasingly well to being an ideal trainer.

“There has been a lot of interest in the Bell 505 as a training aircraft due to its capability, affordability, maintainability and safety features.”


