IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines

Joramco, the Amman based MRO provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), was busy cutting deals before the Dubai Airshow even began.

Two base maintenance agreements unveiled on the eve of the show encouraged delegates to drop by its stand to see what it has to offer.

Joramco’s first agreement in the run-up to the show was a base maintenance contract with Kenya Airways, Kenya’s flag carrier, to perform seven heavy checks and modifications on its Boeing 787 aircraft.

The checks will commence in 2020, between January and September.

Commenting on the agreement, Jeff Wilkinson, Joramco’s CEO, said: “We are very glad to further expand our partnership with Kenya Airways. During 2019, Joramco’s committed team of experts have demonstrated their ability to provide quality base maintenance services on the Kenya Airways flagship 787 fleet. Kenya Airways is a partner that Joramco is looking forward to developing a long-term partnership with.”

Meanwhile, Sebastian Mikosz, Kenya Airways’ CEO, said: “We are delighted to further extend our co-operation with Joramco having already inducted the B787 for Out of Phase checks earlier in August of 2019 as well as C checks on two of our B737-800 aircrafts.

“The standards of quality achieved were as committed and we see value in continuing the partnership to provide support to our flagship fleet, the B787. The co-operation also opens opportunity to leverage Joramco skills and capabilities as Kenya Airways further develops its MRO capability with a focus on the African region MRO needs.”

Joramco’s next base maintenance agreement, with Corendon Airlines; a Turkish leisure airline headquartered in Antalya, will see it perform heavy maintenance work on four of the carrier’s Boeing 737 NGs. These checks are planned to commence in the coming weeks.

Wilkinson said: “We are delighted that Corendon Airlines have entrusted Joramco to maintain their B737 NG aircraft. Joramco’s ongoing transformation, expertise and its wide range of capabilities & service offerings are attracting more customers from various regions.”

Speaking on behalf of Corendon Airlines, Yildiray Karaer, CEO, commented: “Joramco is a leading partner in the region who provides advanced MRO services with flexible and committed solutions, which can meet Corendon’s operation demands.”

2019 has been a solid year for Joramco and it has signed a number of contracts with existing and new customers, as well as adding A320neo and B777 capability to its portfolio. Joramco now serves customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, Russia and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.