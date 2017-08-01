Airbus takes largest A220 order from a European carrier

Aviation
News
Airbus takes largest A220 order from a European carrier
Published: 19 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The Air France–KLM Group has firmed up an order for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft to modernise its single-aisle fleet.

The aircraft are intended to be operated by Air France.

“We are glad to see that Air France is endorsing the A220 as a great step towards fleet optimisation for large network carriers,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus CCO.

“The largest Airbus A220 order from a European carrier to date speaks volumes on Air France’s ambitious sustainability drive. The modern and fuel efficient Airbus A220 will contribute to lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions significantly compared to older generation aircraft.”

Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.

The A220 had an order book of 530 aircraft as of the end of November.


