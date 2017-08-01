Air France–KLM Group expands wide-body fleet

The Air France–KLM Group has placed a firm order for 10 additional wide-body A350-900s, which will take its total order for the type to 38 aircraft.

The A350s are intended to be operated by Air France.

The group’s CEO, Benjamin Smith, said: “Rationalising and modernising the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe.

“It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda.

“Offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favourite. We are excited to see it become a core asset of the Air France fleet.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said: “Ben is leading an impressive transformation at Air France-KLM and we feel honoured that our A350 aircraft have been selected as part of this endeavour.

Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.

By the end of November, the A350 XWB Family had received 959 firm orders from 51 customers worldwide.