Air France–KLM Group expands wide-body fleet

Aviation
News
Air France–KLM Group expands wide-body fleet
Published: 23 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The Air France–KLM Group has placed a firm order for 10 additional wide-body A350-900s, which will take its total order for the type to 38 aircraft.

The A350s are intended to be operated by Air France.

The group’s CEO, Benjamin Smith, said: “Rationalising and modernising the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe.

“It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda.

“Offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favourite. We are excited to see it become a core asset of the Air France fleet.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said: “Ben is leading an impressive transformation at Air France-KLM and we feel honoured that our A350 aircraft have been selected as part of this endeavour.

Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.

By the end of November, the A350 XWB Family had received 959 firm orders from 51 customers worldwide.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders up 32% in Q3 2019
    DEWA votes for ‘Emirates in Calligraphy’ as UAE Nation Brand logo
      The IDA Academy Presents a Masterclass on Desalination
        Attendees from 170 Countries Expected as WFES 2020 Extends its Global Business Reach
          Empower awarded contracts with a total value Dh1,130bn in 2019

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Christmas events across Maldives hotels
              Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens for business
                    Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists