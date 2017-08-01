Three Arab airlines among world’s top 50 most punctual in November

Middle East Airlines (MEA), Royal Jordanian and Oman Air were the three most punctual airlines in the region last month and among the world’s top 50 most punctual for November.

Lebanon’s MEA was ranked 14th in OAG’s monthly on-time performance report, scoring 91.5% in on-time performance for the month.

Royal Jordanian ranked 27th in the world with an on-time performance of 89.2%, marking a near 11% improvement compared to the same time last year.

Oman Air came 42nd with a performance of 87.2%.

On-time is calculated as a percentage of flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of schedule. For the report, OAG took into consideration 80% of the scheduled flights in November 2019.

OAG’s list included 162 global airlines and showed that some of India’s major carriers struggled to remain punctual throughout November.

Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo all came in the bottom 50, with Air India ranking as the second worst performing airline in terms of punctuality with an on-time performance of 40.1%.

The world’s best performing airline in November was Fuji Dream Airlines, with a score of 96.5%.

Royal Jordanian’s president, Stefan Pichler, said: “RJ has been scoring high in on-time performance in the past months. This time is the highest we achieved so far.

“Our operations ran smoothly in November and we will continue to work at this level to ensure that our passengers enjoy the best travel experience with minimal delays.

“I would like to thank our operations team for their hard work to maintain and even improve the punctuality of our flights to an extent that puts us on par with global carriers.”

OAG is a global provider of digital flight information across the travel sector to the world.