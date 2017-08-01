Chilean low-cost carrier to take on 10 A321XLRs

Chilean low-cost carrier to take on 10 A321XLRs
Published: 29 December 2019 - 4:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

SKY, a Chilean-based low-cost carrier, has signed for 10 new A321XLRs from Airbus to expand its international network.

“This new aircraft fleet will allow us to expand our offer of international and wide-ranging routes, always under our successful low cost model and its extremely convenient ticket prices,” said Holger Paulmann, CEO of SKY.”

“Now passengers can enjoy new and very attractive destinations on the most modern airplanes in the market.”

Arturo Barreira, president of Airbus Latin America, said: “We are delighted that SKY has selected the A321XLR to further expand its fleet of all Airbus aircraft.

“The A321XLR will allow SKY to offer its customers new destinations, such as direct flights from Santiago in Chile to Miami in the U.S.”

According to Airbus, Latin America will need 2,700 new aircraft in the next 20 years, more than double today’s fleet.

Passenger traffic in Latin America has doubled since 2002 and is expected to continue growing over the next two decades. Specifically in Chile, traffic is expected to increase from 0.89 trips per capita to 2.26 trips in 2038.

Airbus says there will be a need for 47,550 new pilots and 64,160 technicians to be trained over the next 20 years in Latin America.

To cover this necessity SKY also selected Airbus as its flight training provider, making the airline the launch customer for the new Airbus Chile Training Centre.

The centre will offer flight crew training for Chilean pilots and will include a full-flight A320 simulator.

Airbus has sold 1,200 aircraft, has a backlog of more than 600 and more than 700 in operation throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, representing a 60% market share of the in-service fleet.

