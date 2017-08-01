United Airlines orders 50 new planes to expand transatlantic routes

United Airlines has inked a firm order for 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft as it begins to phase out older models and launches an expansion of transatlantic routes from its key hubs in Newark/New York and Washington DC.

United plans to take delivery of the first A321XLR in 2024 and expects to begin international service with the aircraft in 2025.

Andrew Nocella, United’s COO, said: “The new Airbus A321XLR aircraft is an ideal one-for-one replacement for the older, less-efficient aircraft currently operating between some of the most vital cities in our intercontinental network.

“In addition to strengthening our ability to fly more efficiently, the A321XLR opens potential new destinations to further develop our route network and provide customers with more options to travel the globe.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus’s COO, said: “We are delighted to be re-United with our friends in Chicago and thank them for their trust. The selection of the A321XLR by the leadership of United Airlines is a ringing endorsement of the range, payload, and fuel efficiency that Airbus incorporated into this state-of-the-art aircraft. ”

At the end of October 2019, the A320neo family had accumulated more than 7,000 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.