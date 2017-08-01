airBaltic installs new A220 sim at Riga base

Latvian airline airBaltic has installed an Airbus A220 full flight simulator in at its training facility next to the Riga International Airport.

It is the first new full flight simulator ever purchased by a Latvian company and the newest such simulator in the world.

Tālis Linkaits, Minister of Transport of Latvia, said: “I am happy to see our national airline keeping up with the times by investing wisely in the areas that ensure development and growth of the company.

“The new Airbus A220 simulator is not only state-of-the-art training technology for our pilots, it is also the airline’s contribution to cleaner environment as well as passenger safety, mobility and convenience.”

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic, said: “We will be introducing a single fleet type of up to 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft and it means that in the upcoming years we will train hundreds of our existing and future pilots.

“We are truly delighted that now we have a state-of-the-art full flight simulator located right next to our headquarters, making the studying process for our pilots more efficient and accessible.

“This is also a great opportunity for further development of our airBaltic Training facilities as such advanced simulator opens various opportunities.”

AirBaltic now has a fully equipped simulator which has been qualified in accordance with latest EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) issue two requirements, including best precision navigation PBN (performance-based navigation) and UPRT (upset prevention and recovery training) capabilities.