Dnata hails ‘green turnaround’ at DXB
Published: 6 December 2019 - 4 a.m.

Emirates’ ground support division, dnata, has completed a ‘green turnaround’ of a flydubai 737-800 using only zero-emission ramp ground support equipment (GSE) at DXB.

During the green turnaround, dnata transported baggage with electric baggage tractors to the aircraft and applied electric conveyor belts to offload and load baggage and cargo.

The passengers of the airline's Karachi and Faisalabad flights were disembarked and boarded through towable passenger stairs.

After the boarding had been completed, the ground handler's professionally trained staff pushed the aircraft back from the gate with an electric towbarless pushback tractor, positioning it ready for taxi and departure.

Throughout the turn, the aircraft ground power was provided by Dubai International's FEGP (Fixed Electrical Ground Power).

Over the past years, dnata has replaced a large number of its ramp vehicles, GSE and forklifts with hybrid or electric alternatives, while refurbishing selected GSE where appropriate to extend life-cycles, decrease engine emissions, reduce waste and update them to the latest safety and quality standards.

Dnata now operates a total of over 100 eco-efficient vehicles at the two Dubai airports.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Emirates Group, flydubai and Dubai Airports, said: “The green turnaround, involving a collaborative effort from airline, ground handler and airport operator, highlights Dubai's commitment and ability to make a difference by using resources in a sustainable manner.”

Besides its investment in its green GSE fleet, dnata has been running several initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint by minimising waste, cutting out single use plastic (SUP) and decreasing energy and water consumption in its facilities.

Most recently, the company launched a wide-reaching campaign across its operations in the UAE to eliminate the use of SUP water bottles.

Dnata's staff were provided with reusable water bottles, and a network of water igloos was established across the airport. The igloos were regularly topped up with water and ice.

Over the summer months, these steps avoided the generation of almost 1.2 million plastic water bottles compared to previous years.

