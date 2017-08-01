Emirates drives deeper into Mexico with Interjet Airlines deal

Emirates drives deeper into Mexico with Interjet Airlines deal
Emirates Boeing 777300ER photographed on August 17 2015 from Wolfe Air Aviations Lear 25B
Published: 8 December 2019 - 5 a.m.

Emirates and North American carrier Interjet Airlines have signed an enhanced interline agreement opening new routes and destinations for passengers travelling between Mexico and the Middle East.

Emirates passengers can now connect via Mexico City onto Interjet flights to Leon/Guanajuato, Culiacan, Cancun, Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Merida, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Tampico, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Tijuana and Villahermosa.

Interjet’s customers will be able to travel with to Emirates’ destinations within the Middle East, Spain, South East Asia, the Far East and North Africa.

[node:story_0]

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ CCO, said: “This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to Mexico for the long run, as we continue to look at ways to build our operations in the market to best serve our customers.

“While the interline agreement is only the start of our collaboration, we’re looking forward to explore more mutual opportunities and a wider scope of partnership in the near future.”

Emirates’ partnership with Interjet started in April 2019 with a one-way interline agreement, allowing passengers from Emirates’ 12 US gateways to travel to Mexico City on Interjet flights.

With the expanded partnership agreement, Emirates’ passengers can now tap into Interjet’s domestic presence in Mexico and access 12 destinations beyond Mexico City.

Starting on Monday, Emirates will launch its new daily service from Dubai (DXB) to Mexico City International Airport (MEX), via Barcelona (BCN).

Emirates was only officially been granted permission to operate flights between Dubai and Mexico City by Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transport last month.

The announcement followed a month of legal wrangling in Mexican courts stemming from a challenge from Aeromexico, which also operates direct flights between Barcelona and Mexico City.

