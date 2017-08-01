Vietjet opens four new international routes in time for festive season

Vietjet has launched four international routes which will serve to capture more business for the airline as travel demand rises in the end-of-year festive season.

The airline will open direct international services linking Vietnam’s Central Highlands City of Da lat and the hub of Vietnam Southwest city, Can Tho to Seoul, Can Tho to Taipei and Hanoi to Bali.

These new routes aim to expand the airline’s international flight network while offering more travel opportunities for people from the North to the South of Vietnam and creating more convenient connection for travellers to visit Vietnam’s destinations.

The Da Lat – Seoul (Incheon) route will operate four return flights per week, starting from 15 January. The flight departs from Da Lat at 17:10 and arrives in Seoul (Incheon) at 23:55. The return flight takes off from Seoul (Incheon) at 02:30 and lands in Da Lat at 05:50.

The Can Tho – Seoul (Incheon) route will operate three return flights per week starting from 16 January. The flight departs from Can Tho at 16:50 and arrives in Seoul (Incheon) at 23:55. The return flight takes off from Seoul (Incheon) at 02:30 and lands in Can Tho at 06:20.

Adding the two new routes, Vietjet now has 11 routes, operating the most flights connecting Vietnam and South Korea, including Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City/Hai Phong/Da Nang/ Nha Trang/Phu Quoc/Can Tho/Da Lat - Seoul, Hanoi/Nha Trang - Busan and Da Nang-Daegu.