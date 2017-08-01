Bahrain flag carrier plays its role in country’s first Gulf Cup win

Gulf Air flew almost 2,000 Bahraini football fans out to Qatar to witness the kingdom’s stunning Gulf Cup victory over Saudi Arabia last night.

Bahrain’s unexpected 1-0 victory over the Saudi team marked its first-ever Gulf Cup victory.

Gulf Air collaborated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and with a number of private companies and institutions, to facilitate travel for 1,900 Bahraini fans.

The airline’s move follows a series of initiatives to support the sports scene in Bahrain and as part of Gulf Air’s corporate social responsibility strategy as the national carrier of Bahrain.