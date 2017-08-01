Airlines strike dual maintenance deals with Joramco

Amman-based MRO outfit Joramco has reached two base maintenance deals with separate airlines for part of their Boeing fleets.

The company signed a debut agreement with Turkish carrier Corendon Airlines to perform heavy maintenance work on four Boeing 737 NGs.

It also won a base maintenance contract with flag carrier Kenya Airways to perform seven heavy checks and modifications on its 787 aircraft. The checks will start in 2020, between January and September.

Jeff Wilkinson, Joramco’s CEO, said that Joramco’s “ongoing transformation” is attracting more customers from various regions.

Yildiray Karaer, Corendon Airlines’ CEO, said: “Joramco is a leading partner in the region who provides advanced MRO services with flexible and committed solutions, which can meet Corendon’s operation demands.”

Wilkinson said that Joramco was “looking forward to developing a long-term partnership” with Kenya Airways.

Sebastian Mikosz, Kenya Airways’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to further extend our co-operation with Joramco having already inducted the B787 for Out of Phase checks earlier in August of 2019 as well as C checks on two of our B737-800 aircrafts.

“The standards of quality achieved were as committed and we see value in continuing the partnership to provide support to our flagship fleet, the B787.”