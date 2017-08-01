Saudi’s flynas orders 10 A321s amid flurry of Airbus deals at Airshow

Airbus’ string of order signings continued into the third day of Dubai Airshow with flynas agreeing to purchase 10 A321XLRs.

Flynas’ order, signed by the Saudi budget carrier’s CEO, Bandar Almohanna, came on the heels of $30bn worth of Airbus deals struck by Emirates and Air Arabia earlier in the show.

The carrier ordered 80 A320neos in 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 27 A320ceos and four A320neos.

Also announced yesterday was Air Senegal’s order for eight Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The deal is designed to reduce the airline’s operating costs. Earlier in 2019, the carrier was the first African airline to fly Airbus’ new generation widebody aircraft, the A330neo.

Ibrahima Kane, Air Senegal CEO, said: “These new A220 aircrafts will contribute to develop our long-haul network to Europe and our regional network in Africa. Combined with our recent A330neo aircraft, this new Airbus fleet reveals Air Senegal’s ambition to offer the best travel experience for our passengers.”

Meanwhile in Europe, easyJet agreed to increase its fleet of A320neos by 12 new aircraft.

The agreement takes the carrier’s total order for the A320neo family to 159 aircraft and its overall orders for Airbus single aisles to 480 A320 family.

On Monday at the Airshow, Emirates ordered 50 new A350-900s, worth $16 billion, while Air Arabia struck a deal for 120 new A320s, worth $14 billion and tripling its fleet.