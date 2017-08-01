Etihad Cargo targets Europe with new e-booking platform

Etihad Cargo continued its digitalisation strategy by taking on a multi-airline e-booking platform called cargo.one, in a new distribution deal.

The cargo.one platform will allow Etihad Cargo to offer an additional avenue for cargo bookings to a wider pool of European customers.

cargo.one serves more than 300 freight forwarding companies across Europe. Forwarders will have access from Europe to new markets across the Middle East, India, Asia, Africa, Australasia and US.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Etihad Aviation Group’s managing director of cargo and logistics, said: “Etihad Cargo’s ambition to lead the industry into a new digital era has driven significant investment in our digitalisation programme across back of house and customer facing platforms in the last 12 months.

“This landmark partnership with cargo.one builds on the success we have achieved on our own online platform, etihadcargo.com, which now represents 38% of our bookings.

“Our digital investment enabled us to rapidly build the required API connectivity to seamlessly link to the cargo.one platform.

“Through cargo.one we will offer global capacity to users on new routings and to new destinations across our extensive worldwide network, and provide our own customers with additional booking choice.”

Moritz Claussen, managing director of cargo.one, said: “cargo.one is the number one choice for airlines to foster digitalisation and to put their customers first.

“Our fast-growing user base not only makes it attractive for airlines to join as a means of reaching new customers, but also helps them to serve their customers’ needs in the best possible way.

“With Etihad Cargo on board we strengthen our market position as the leading distribution channel for cargo airlines and further grow our offering for freight forwarders.”