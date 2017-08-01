FIRST LOOK: Boeing unveils latest version of Max jet as grounding continues

Boeing has launched the latest member of the 737 Max family, which it hopes will help turn the fortunes of the troubled aircraft family, which has been grounded since March.

An unveiling ceremony at the company’s factory in Renton in the US came on the heels of the Dubai Airshow, which saw Boeing secure its first orders for the Max since it was banned from the skies earlier this year because of two crashes.

The Max 10 was originally launched at the Paris Air Show in 2017. It has 230 seats and has more than 550 orders and commitments from more than 20 customers, including flydubai, which has 50 on order.

The Max 10 is expected to enter service in 2021 following tests in early 2020. But the Max family will need to be given the go-ahead by regulators before it can start flying again.

Mark Jenks, general manager of the 737 programme, said at the ceremony: “Today is not just about a new aeroplane. It’s about the people who design, build and support it.

“This team’s relentless focus on safety and quality shows the commitment we have to our airline customers and every person who flies on a Boeing aeroplane.”

The 737-10 will now undergo system checks and engine runs prior to first flight next year.