Etihad is first foreign airline to fly to new Saudi terminal

Etihad Airways has become the first non-Saudi airline to operate flights to Jeddah’s new Terminal 1.

The inaugural flight was operated on Etihad’s 787 Dreamliner with livery inspired by Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways flights to Jeddah have relocated from the old terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport to the new terminal, Terminal 1.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline has been serving Saudi Arabia since 2004. Etihad operates 84 weekly passenger frequencies from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam using A320, A330, B777, and B787.

Robin Kamark, CCO, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The introduction of the new terminal in Jeddah and the warm welcome we’ve received is a demonstration of our commitment to the Saudi market and it’s a reflection towards the deep relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“As Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines continue to strengthen their partnership, the new terminal will also provide convenient travel options to our customers, boosting the codeshare connectivity on joint services.”

Etihad recently expanded its codeshare with Saudia, placing its code on flights to Peshawar, Multan, Port Sudan and Vienna.

Saudia will progressively add its code to Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and 11 other destinations in nine countries including Amsterdam, Baku, Brussels, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Phuket, Nagoya, Tokyo and Seoul.