Jet Aviation launches anticipated sustainable FBO and hangar facility

Jet Aviation has hailed the launch of its new sustainable FBO and hangar complex at Van Nuys Airport, LA.

The facility includes a 10,000 square foot FBO terminal and 43,000 square foot hangar that can accommodate large-body aircraft.

The much-anticipated FBO and hangar project has a 30 foot clearance, which can accommodate the likes of the Gulfstream G700 and the Global 7500.

Jet Aviation is the first supplier to offer sustainable fuel via a blended fuel option at Van Nuys Airport.

The site was built to LEED silver specifications and construction practices included using regional materials, installing energy efficient lighting and low-flow plumbing fixtures, and a commitment to divert the majority of construction waste from landfills.

Michael McDaniel, director, Van Nuys FBO, said: “As part of one of the country’s busiest general aviation airports, we are proud to offer our customers a comprehensive solution for all of their aircraft service needs, including traditional FBO services like fuelling, hangarage, aircraft cleaning, catering, and domestic and international handling, as well as full-service aircraft management, charter and on–demand maintenance.”

Jet Aviation’s new facility in Van Nuys is the latest step in the company’s ambition to expand its footprint in the US and broaden its global FBO network offering.

Construction and renovation is under way or pending in the US and Caribbean at six of Jet Aviation’s 13 regional locations, including a new state-of-the-art hangar and renovated FBO in Teterboro, New Jersey, that opened October.

Hangar expansions in San Juan, Puerto Rico and West Palm Beach, Florida are ongoing and significant renovations are underway at the Dallas, Texas FBO.

Finally, Jet Aviation is preparing to break ground on its newest FBO in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Jet Aviation recently announced it has acquired a stake in the Scottsdale Jet Center.