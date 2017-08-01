World’s top 20 airlines list includes three Middle East carriers

Product review website AirlineRatings.com has revealed its annual list of the world’s top 20 airlines for safety and comfort, which this year includes three Middle East-based carriers.

The 20 Top Airlines in the World list was topped by Air New Zealand, which came just ahead of last year’s winner Singapore Airlines. Emirates, Etihad and Qatar all appeared in the list .

Air New Zealand was recognised for the sixth time for its performance, in-flight innovations, operational safety, environmental leadership and motivation of its staff, the judges said.

The list was determined by seven editors taking into account 12 key criteria including: safety, fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings and staff relations.

AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “We are looking for leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience particularly in economy class.”

He added: “In our analysis, Air New Zealand came out number one in most of our audit criteria, which is an outstanding performance when it’s up against carriers with more resources and scale on this same list of best airlines for 2020.

AirlineRatings.com's top 20 airlines for 2020