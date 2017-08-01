Strata marks decade of operations

Aviation
News
Published: 30 November 2019 - 4:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, marks its tenth anniversary this month.

The OEM has delivered more than 3,000 shipsets consisting of more than 50,000 components to leading aircraft manufacturers.

“In the last decade, Strata has grown to become a trusted player in the manufacturing industry through its partnerships with global aircraft manufacturers,” said CEO Ismail Ali Abdulla.

“We have made it our commitment and priority since day one to manufacture and deliver high quality aircraft parts to our customers, as that is a reflection of what the United Arab Emirates offers the world.”

He added: “Our training programs and partnerships have positioned us as amongst the biggest investors in aerospace talent in the country. We are particularly proud of the number of Emirati students choosing to have careers with us.

“This is a testament to how successful we have become in attracting the next generation of engineers, who will ultimately play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UAE’s aerospace industry.”


