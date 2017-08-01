Etihad expands passenger jet coverage on its cargo network

Published: 10 April 2020 - 4:56 a.m.

Etihad Cargo has added five new routes to its network which will be operated by a fleet of passenger aircraft carrying essential supplies into the UAE.

The company began using its 787 passenger jets to transport cargo when UAE authorities suspended all regular passenger flights in and out of the country.

Using bellyhold capacity on a mix of Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft, Etihad Cargo is introducing services between Abu Dhabi and Melbourne, Chennai, Kerala, Karachi, and Amsterdam.

Passenger freighters are already operating scheduled cargo-only flights to Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Riyadh.

Etihad Cargo has also operated a series of special charters to carry urgent consignments of medical supplies from mainland China and Hong Kong to destinations in Europe and the Americas.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, managing director cargo and logistics, at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “In accordance with the mandate from our country’s leadership to preserve the wellbeing and safety of the citizens and residents in the UAE, Etihad Cargo is pleased to play a leading role in continuing to deliver essential supplies to the UAE, in this unprecedented environment.”

With these additional flights Etihad Cargo will now operate over 90 turnaround flights a week to 29 destinations in five continents using the combined fleet of dedicated Boeing 777 freighters and Boeing 787 passenger aircrafts.

Passenger planes usually make up around half of the world’s air cargo capacity. Capacity took a huge hit when governments began grounding passenger services.

