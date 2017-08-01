Emirates to operate select flights from DXB Terminal 3

Emirates airline will begin operating certain flights from Dubai International’s Terminal 3.

Regular passenger services in and out of the UAE were suspended on 24 March after a government directive made in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Emirates was subsequently allowed to operate a number of special repatriation flights carrying foreign nationals out of the UAE back to their home countries.

Effective April 12, @emirates will now be operating flights to select destinations from @DXB's Terminal 3. Please contact Emirates directly to seek additional flight information or book travel. For more information please visit https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz pic.twitter.com/SOfX5Rlm9a — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) April 11, 2020

From 12 April Emirates will operate some of its authorised out-bound flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai Internationals, according to a statement from the airport operator.

“Effective April 12 Emirates airline will now operate recently commenced passenger services to select destinations from DXB’s Terminal 3.

“This development follows the suspension of all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE effective as of 11:59 pm on March 24 and until further notice.”

All passengers will undergo thermal scanning at the airport and are required to carry their own face masks and gloves.