Spain strips operating license from Iran’s Mahan Air

Aviation
News
Published: 12 April 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Iran’s privately-owned Mahan Air has reportedly had its license to operate flights to Spain pulled by Spanish authorities.

According to Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, Mahan Air’s last flight to Spain landed in Barcelona on 23 March.

Political issues were cited as the reasons for the withdrawal rather than Covid-19.

Germany, France and Italy have already revoked Mahan Air’s operating license because of pressure from the US.

Tensions between the US and Iran spiked earlier in the year, resulting in the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by the Iranian military, who mistook the aircraft for an American cruise missile.

The US has accused Mahan Air of having close links with the Iranian military. Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Mahan Air “Iran’s chief terror airline”. Germany meanwhile says the airline transported troops to conflict zones in the Middle East.

Mahan Air and Spanish aviation regulators have been approached for comment.
Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

