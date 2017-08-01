MAKING WAVES: April-May edition of AVB online now

Aviation
News
Published: 13 April 2020 - 4:58 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The April-May edition of Aviation Business Middle East is available to read online now HERE.

Starring The Red Sea Development Company on the cover, the issue explores a new sustainable aviation ecosystem being built on Saudi Arabia’s western coast.

The luxury resort has audacious ambitions to create a new air transport network consisting of a feeder service, futuristic airport and a fleet of eVTOLs.

We also take an in-depth look at the coronavirus currently plaguing the airline industry and attempt to map its impact locally and globally.

Etihad Engineering provides a case study for setting up a workforce for Ramadan to ensure optimum productivity.

There is also a sharp focus on MRO and we hear from a number of Middle East firms to learn how they are coping with Covid-19 and seeking new opportunities during the crisis.

All this and much more news, analysis, insight and features can be found HERE.

