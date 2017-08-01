Dubai’s Airport Show postponed until October

The Airport Show, the largest b2b airport event in the aviation calendar, has been rescheduled for October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai’s Airport Show had been due to take place in June but will now be held from 26-28 October 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, according to its organisers.

Reed Exhibitions said that the new dates reflect the industry’s feeling that travel restrictions will begin to lift by then.

"Every industry has come to a standstill due to the unforeseen circumstances we are faced with,” said Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, director general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, dans.

“Our past experiences of handling crises will help us to bounce back into the aviation business, once the crisis is contained. We shall all play our part in the recovery."

The Airport Show will see around 375 companies exhibit over the three days and attract 8,500 delegates from around the world.

October’s event will be the 20th edition of the show and will showcase the most advanced technologies and innovations in the airport sector.

Daniyal Qureshi, group exhibitions director, Reed Exhibitions Middle East, said, "Global air transport supports almost $3 trillion in global economic activity, with the world's airlines carrying more than 4 billion passengers and 60 million tonnes of freight every year.

“Aviation's contribution during periods of global emergencies such as we are facing today is critical, delivering thousands of tonnes of food, medicines and essential supplies to the worst affected and enabling world leaders and experts to efficiently collaborate and support rehabilitation efforts.

“There is no doubt that Covid-19 has and will severely affect our industry. However, we are confident that once we are through these challenging times, aviation will once again play its important role in supporting economic recovery efforts around the world."