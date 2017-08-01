Air Arabia brings Emiratis home from India

Published: 21 April 2020 - 4:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Air Arabia is operating repatriation flights from four Indian cities to bring stranded Emiratis back home to the UAE.

Flights flew from Mumbai and Delhi to Sharjah International Airport on 20 April while special services will operate from Cochin and Hyderabad to Sharjah on 22 April.

The carrier recently flew Emiratis to the UAE from Nepal on a free flight

The special flight, which was also carrying belly-hold cargo, took off from Nepal on Friday at 17:45 local time and landed in Sharjah International Airport at 20:25 local time.

Air Arabia said in a statement that it “remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home”.

It is supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working alongside UAE authorities.

The airline announced earlier that it is operating a mix of outbound only passenger flights as well as cargo flights in April to multiple destinations.

