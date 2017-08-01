Emirates flights to remain grounded until Q3

Emirates airline will not resume normal flights until July at the earliest, according to its updated schedule.

The carrier was due to resume scheduled flights by mid-May but in its latest inventory, reservations for all flights between 15 May and 30 June have been suspended.

A number of flights have been scheduled to start operating on 1 July, just as the third quarter begins. The schedule could be revised again before July.

As arguably the world’s most recognisable carrier, Emirates is seen as an indicator of when the international airline industry is likely to improve.

In recent weeks Emirates has been operating a number of special repatriation flights and cargo-only services after all regular passenger flights were suspended by the UAE government.

It has stepped up Covid-19 precautions on-board its flights and crew are now required to wear personal protective equipment.