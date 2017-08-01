Emirates crew to don PPE to protect against Covid-19

Emirates’ cabin crew and ground staff who come into direct contact with passengers will start wearing protective equipment (PPE) including gowns, safety visors, masks and gloves.

The move is part of Emirates’ efforts to increase precautionary measures at the airport and on-board flights to protect its employees and passengers from Covid-19.

As part of its measures, Emirates is pre-allocating vacant seats between individual passengers to help maintain social distancing.

Food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-styled boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service, and minimise risk of interaction.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

At Dubai International airport, gloves and masks are mandatory for all customers and employees.

Thermal scanners monitor the temperatures of all passengers and employees stepping into the airport.

Physical distancing indicators have been placed on the ground and at waiting areas to help travellers maintain the necessary distance during check-in and boarding.

The airport team has also installed protective barriers at each check-in desk to provide additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees during interaction over the counter.