‘Can you trust a country in Covid-19 crisis?’ asks UAE

The world’s largest long-haul airline, Emirates, stars in a new video released by UAE Brand Nation designed to rally the population and boost morale amid the current Covid-19 crisis.

The video poses the question: ‘Can a person trust a country?’ and illustrates the measures the UAE authorities are taking to curb the spread of the virus, which includes utilising flag carriers Emirates and Etihad to transport vital goods and repatriate citizens.

It emphasises the message that by adopting strong measures the UAE and its people can overcome the current global pandemic and secure a promising future and safe environment.

Trust in the UAE comes with experience and knowledge, and through continued decisive action when it’s needed.

The vast majority of the population – predominantly made up of expats – have been in the UAE for at least six months.

Each new arrival to the UAE, which is home to 192 different nationalities, is attracted by any number of reasons, including the country’s relative safety compared to other states.

It is at times like this when people appreciate strong leadership. The video shows how the UAE has been strong and authoritative in its bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.