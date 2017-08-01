Organisers cancel Bahrain International Airshow

Aviation
News
Published: 30 August 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The organisers of the Bahrain International Airshow have decided to cancel the event due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airshow, which had been due to take place in November this year, will now take place in 2022.

Bahrain International Airshow is usually held every two years and in 2018 the event attracted some 54,000 visitors and saw around $5 billion of orders placed.

Events around the world have been cancelled and postponed because of the impact of the coronavirus.

Bahrain was one of the first countries in the Middle East to go into lockdown and suspend commercial air travel within its borders.


