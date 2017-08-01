COMMENT: How aviation could be a soft power tool in the post-COVID era

In 2020, the UAE has been named the leading soft power nation in the Middle East – ranking 18th across the world – in the first ever Global Soft Power Index. According to the GSPI, the appealing business environment and stable economy were seen as the country’s strongest assets; however, the author of this article believe that the establishment of both flag carriers of the UAE – Etihad and Emirates – has bolstered its soft power reputation further than anything else.

In saying this, the strategic development and expansion of both national carriers has synergised with its government’s foreign policy and thus portrayed a powerful message to the world about the country’s positive brand image to date.

When the UAE made considerable progress from 1971 onwards, the passionate leaders of the UAE had their ambitions to attract more people to the country. Over the past few decades, the UAE has emerged as a progressive modern Islamic state and regional powerhouse in the region, undoubtedly surpassed the traditional powerhouses in the Arab world. The country’s progress has contributed to a strong international brand that has attracted significant foreign investment, international tourists, and a reputation as a great place to work and live to date – even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in the day, the UAE had a vision and clear understanding of how to systematically and strategically develop a state’s global influence through policies and planning of a carefully crafted national brand. The leaders of the UAE clearly recognized the importance and benefits of having a national airline and airport in the country – in order to fulfil their ambition. In general, people collect first impressions of a country through flying on the flag carrier or landing/connecting at the airport of the country.

If they had a fabulous first impression of the country, they are more likely to return and visit the country. It has led to the UAE’s full commitment towards building its aviation sector with a world-class infrastructure over the past two decades. The achievement of the strong results and success of the UAE’s soft power strategy with its aviation sector can be reflected by the UAE’s high level of international passenger growth and increasing number of international arrivals into the UAE between 2010 and early 2020.

Coupled with the UAE’s visionary and stable leadership, the shift of power in the Middle East region has aided the UAE’s efforts to gain influence. The aviation industry provides its government with a unique opportunity to enhance the soft power of the UAE on the global stage in the post pandemic world. The elements for generating a heightened level of a country’s soft power through the strategic utilisation of the UAE’s flagship carriers and the entire local aviation industry are for instance the customer experience and international connectivity at global hub airports (Abu Dhabi and Dubai), the customer experience with the flagship carriers (Etihad and Emirates), non-airline partnerships (e.g. tourism boards), large multicultural diversity of workforce, and ease of travel and visa regulations for foreigners coming into the UAE.

Investments in the aviation and tourism sectors have been part of successful economic diversification strategies for many countries across the globe, especially the UAE. The impact of both sectors in the international arena goes beyond economic development, as aviation and tourism can play a role in the promotion of soft power through cultural diplomacy – the sharing ideas, values, and cultures across countries and between individuals. The preservation of the Emirati identity, culture, and heritage is an important part of the overall aviation and tourism development strategy as well as the public diplomacy strategy. From both hub airports Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the country’s flag carriers Etihad and Emirates connect the UAE to the world, sharing and promoting the national and sub-national brands.

Beyond physically transporting people and goods, the UAE has successfully mobilised people’s imaginations and perceptions of the country through promotional campaigns and videos across the globe – linked to brands like Emirates. Through these sectors images of progress, economic prosperity, stability, security, cosmopolitanism, and diversity are projected as part of a national brand to the rest of the world, which in turn has the potential to impact the diplomatic relations, and regional and global influence of the UAE.

In the face of global challenges today, soft power is now more important than ever, and aviation will play its crucial part in contributing to a country’s soft power strategy. The utilisation of soft power can help countries building a more peaceful and sustainable world since it is currently manifested in cultural flows and people-to-people exchange in a globalised world. Additionally, soft power transcends borders, builds bridges, and brings the world together through dialogue and mutual understanding if they also align with the state’s national objectives.

Ultimately, the Abraham Accords is another meaningful step with a soft power twist for countries like the UAE and Israel. Although aviation will ultimately return to the long-term growth trajectory in the post pandemic era, aviation can be used as one of the soft power tools for both countries to promote the Abraham Accords peace deal in the entire Middle East region and beyond.