F&B partnership expands into multiple new airports

Grab, the airport e-commerce platform, is expanding its partnership with global restaurateur and travel dining leader HMSHost.

Contactless and safe order and pay technology solutions in HMSHost operated restaurants are expanding across eight airports.

HMSHost recently added its portfolio of restaurants at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to the Grab marketplace.

Before the end of the year, Grab‘s marketplace offering will further expand with HMSHost at the following airports: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, New York LaGuardia, Tampa International, Montréal-Trudeau International, Miami International, Boston Logan International and Austin-Bergstrom International.

Some of the restaurants that will feature the new Grab service include Chili’s, P. F. Chang’s, Pei Wei, Shake Shack, and Shula’s Steak House.

In addition to ordering for pick up at the restaurant, travelers in select airports will be able to order and have food and beverages delivered to them, eliminating the need to leave their gate, through Grab’s strategic partnership with AtYourGate.

Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer at Grab, said: “We’re glad to be partnering with one of the world’s leading airport restauranteurs to expand contactless order and pay solutions for guests. These services are particularly important in the current climate, where reassuring travelers is our priority.

“Our partnership with HMSHost dates back to 2017 when we began operating at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and we couldn’t be happier to continue working with them as we collectively help ease day of travel safety concerns and improve the guest experience.”

HMSHost Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Joe Thornton, said: “HMSHost has a strong history of innovation to continuously improve the guest experience and that has been accelerated to meet the challenge of operating during a global pandemic. Expansion in more airports with Grab creates meaningful change and opportunity to position us to meet those challenges.”