Intelsat pledges to deliver fastest in-flight broadband following GoGo takeover

Intelsat has boosted its in-flight broadband portfolio after completing the acquisition of Gogo Commercial Aviation.

The $400 million deal brings together the world’s largest satellite operator with a leading provider of commercial inf-light broadband and entertainment.

Stephen Spengler, CEO of Intelsat, said the takeover will ensure they can meet the demands of customers

He said: “Demand for in-flight broadband is expected to grow at a double-digit rate over the next decade, and we remain committed to long-term success in broadband mobility services.

“Combining Intelsat’s next-generation global telecommunications network with Gogo Commercial Aviation’s leading capabilities and airline relationships will create unprecedented innovation in inflight digital connectivity, unlocking exciting new growth and brand loyalty opportunities across the airline industry.”

Mr Spengler added that airlines will no longer have to trade off speed, reliability or availability for coverage, even when flying at full capacity in and out of the busiest airport hubs.

This deal takes Intelsat deeper into the in-flight connectivity market and they now provide broadband connectivity for nine of the top 20 global airlines.

There have been some leadership changes as part of the deal, but John Wade will remain president of Gogo Commercial Aviation, which is now a division of Intelsat.