UAE marks successful satellite launch alongside Airbus and Thales

The UAE’s observation satellite, FalconEye Earth, was launched last week from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The satellite is both owned and operated by the UAE and will be used to support the needs of the UAE Armed Forces.

FalconEye was developed by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space.

Jean-Marc Nasr at Airbus, said: “FalconEye will offer top quality Earth observation, providing our customer with the best of what space imagery can offer.

“The high-performance optical satellite system represents an important step in the cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and France.”

The satellite, which was launched by an Arianespace Soyuz rocket, weighed 1190 kg at launch and will be raised to a helio-synchronous orbit of 611 km.