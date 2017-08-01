UAE marks successful satellite launch alongside Airbus and Thales

Aviation
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 2 a.m.

The UAE’s observation satellite, FalconEye Earth, was launched last week from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The satellite is both owned and operated by the UAE and will be used to support the needs of the UAE Armed Forces.

FalconEye was developed by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space.

Jean-Marc Nasr at Airbus, said: “FalconEye will offer top quality Earth observation, providing our customer with the best of what space imagery can offer.

“The high-performance optical satellite system represents an important step in the cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and France.”

The satellite, which was launched by an Arianespace Soyuz rocket, weighed 1190 kg at launch and will be raised to a helio-synchronous orbit of 611 km.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Timeline: How the hospitality sector was affected by COVID-19 in 2020
    New F&B director appointed at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi
      Discovery Plus begins global roll out despite impact of Covid
        Misk Properties signs operating agreement for Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
          Abu Dhabi named the best city for expats in the Middle East

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition