Cathay Pacific to provide free COVID-19 insurance

Customers flying with Cathay Pacific from 7 December to 28 February will be covered for medical expenses related to COVID-19 should they be diagnosed while overseas.

Notably, customers will be covered for medical and hospitalisation expenses related to COVID-19 of up to $200,000.

Should they have to quarantine, customers will receive an allowance of $100 per day per passenger for up to 14 days.

Other aspects covered by Cathay Pacific’s COVID-19 insurance offer includes evacuation and reparation, and access to AXA’s 24/7 Emergency Assistance hotline.

Cathay Pacific has also introduced Cathay Care, which includes enhanced measures across every stage of passengers’ journeys to ensure safety.

These include temperature checks; contactless check-in and boarding; antimicrobial coating on check-in counters, kiosks and other common areas; mandatory wearing of face coverings by passengers and crew throughout the flight; enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of all surfaces; and HEPA air filters that remove 99.999%of airborne contaminants.