Ryanair orders 75 Boeing 737 Max’s in demonstration of faith for troubled jet

Ryanair last week purchased 75 new Boeing 737 MAX-8200 aircraft, increasing the company’s order to 210 in total.

The order is a significant vote of confidence for Boeing’s MAX, which was only recently certified by the FAA to return to service following two crashes which resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

Ryanair expects to take its first deliveries of the aircraft in 2021 and will continue to receive the new jets until 2024.

David Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, said: “We firmly believe in this airplane and we will continue the work to re-earn the trust of all of our customers.

Ryanair said it hopes the deal will allow the company to expand its services in Europe and beyond in the near future.

Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, said: “We are pleased and proud to place this enlarged order with Boeing, who have successfully completed the return to service of the Boeing MAX aircraft.

“We are working closely with Boeing and our senior pilot professionals to assist our regulator EASA to certify these aircraft in Europe, and to complete the training of our pilots and crews across our 3 new Boeing MAX simulators in Dublin and Stansted.

“We believe our people will enjoy flying these exciting new aircraft, which will, we hope, allow us to recruit and train many thousands of new pilots and cabin crew over the next five years.”