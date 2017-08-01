Gulf Air aims to improve customer choice with support from Amadeus

Aviation
News
Published: 9 December 2020 - 1:09 a.m.

Gulf Air and Amadeus have extended their existing partnership to offer customers more choice.

Amadeus Airline Fare Families enables airlines to showcase the full value of their offers, allowing travel professionals to view all possible options.

This includes the details of services included in a fare or offered at a charge, as well as the applicable fare conditions.

Additionally, Amadeus Rich Merchandising helps Gulf Air differentiate and showcase its products and services by displaying images and media to travellers and travel professionals at the shopping and booking stages.

Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulf Air, said: “Our partnership with Amadeus is going from strength to strength.

“We are proud of the products and service we provide, and this technology will enable us to better showcase our differentiated offer to our customers.

“As travellers return to the skies, we are confident that these technologies will help drive even greater customer satisfaction.”

Amadeus is a travel technology company that connects customers to journeys through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President at Amadeus said: “Gulf Air is a valued and longstanding customer and we already work closely on a number of strategic areas, including distribution and customer loyalty.

“With so much choice and innovation taking place in the aviation industry, forward-thinking airline partners such as Gulf Air are using our merchandising solutions to win travellers’ hearts and wallets.”

