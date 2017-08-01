Jet Aviation adds G550 to its EMEA charter fleet

Aviation
News
Published: 13 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Jet Aviation has expanded its aircraft management and charter fleet in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia with the addition of a new Gulfstream G550.

The G550 is based in Switzerland and available for worldwide charter operation. It has already been added to the company’s Aircraft Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

The long-range Gulfstream G550 is managed by Jet Aviation and available for global charter. Accommodating up to 12 passengers and a regular crew of three, the non-smoking business jet is suitable for flights between Switzerland and destinations such as Singapore, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo.

“We are delighted to expand our charter options for customers seeking long-range charter capacity,” said Claudio Peer, VP sales flight services, EMEA and Asia, Jet Aviation.

“The G550 is a perfect choice for small groups or corporate travelers who wish to remain productive while travelling long distances.”

Norbert Ehrich, VP flight services EMEA and Asia, added: “We strive to anticipate the varied needs of our global charter clients, so we can offer the comfort and convenience they seek, and thereby ensure a positive customer experience.”

Jet Aviation has regional operations centers located in Zurich, Switzerland; Cologne, Germany; Valletta, Malta; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong; and Singapore.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Larsen & Toubro advance BIM for Rail on the second phase of India’s Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
    SAL launches its newly expanded facility at Dammam airport
      ADNOC Distribution net profit increases by 4.2% to AED 2.22 billion in 2019
        Intermodal Weekly Market Report: The Coronavirus impact on trade
          Yale set for electric return to LogiMAT 2020

            More related galleries

            FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
              Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                  Photos: First look at Amazonico
                    In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s