Jet Aviation adds G550 to its EMEA charter fleet

Jet Aviation has expanded its aircraft management and charter fleet in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia with the addition of a new Gulfstream G550.

The G550 is based in Switzerland and available for worldwide charter operation. It has already been added to the company’s Aircraft Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

The long-range Gulfstream G550 is managed by Jet Aviation and available for global charter. Accommodating up to 12 passengers and a regular crew of three, the non-smoking business jet is suitable for flights between Switzerland and destinations such as Singapore, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo.

“We are delighted to expand our charter options for customers seeking long-range charter capacity,” said Claudio Peer, VP sales flight services, EMEA and Asia, Jet Aviation.

“The G550 is a perfect choice for small groups or corporate travelers who wish to remain productive while travelling long distances.”

Norbert Ehrich, VP flight services EMEA and Asia, added: “We strive to anticipate the varied needs of our global charter clients, so we can offer the comfort and convenience they seek, and thereby ensure a positive customer experience.”

Jet Aviation has regional operations centers located in Zurich, Switzerland; Cologne, Germany; Valletta, Malta; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong; and Singapore.