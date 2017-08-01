TOP FIVE: Tech start-ups out to improve the air passenger experience

Growth in air traffic is having a direct impact on the number of tech start-ups sprouting across the globe.

GlobalData’s airport technology writer, Varsha Saraogi, takes us through five start-ups looking to take off in 2020.

SKYdeals: bringing luxury brands to in-flight shoppers

E-commerce platform SKYdeals was launched by Julien Sivan in 2017 with an aim to offer inflight “shoppertainment” and reinvent travel retail through on-board connectivity.

The SKYdeals platform allows luxury brands to offer promotions to passengers who are connected to in-flight Wi-Fi. The promotions include flash sales valid only at specific times during flights, flyover offers triggered according to the country being flown over, real-time auctions that last for the duration of a flight, and group buying offers.

In addition, the platform allows customers to pick up their purchase at the airport upon arrival, or have it mailed to their home address.

TravelCar: a car-sharing app that helps fliers get paid to park

TravelCar was launched to help relieve stress for travellers in two critical areas – airport car parking and car rental. The app allows travellers to reserve parking spots and rent out their vehicles when they are away for the benefit of other individuals travelling via the same airports.

Launched in 2013 by Ahmed Mhiri, it is claimed that the app offers low rental prices for holidaymakers – as much as 70% less than traditional rental companies. Alongside providing the marketplace for listing and renting cars, TravelCar manages the necessary insurance and support for drivers and all vehicles that have been rented through its system.

Zamna: using blockchain to speed up passenger verification

Founded in 2016, Zamna uses blockchain to securely share passenger biometric data between airlines and government and security authorities, reducing the need for manual document checks. It claims that by using its technology, airports can reduce the time needed for ID verification by up to 90%. The platform uses cryptographically sound signals to verify passenger identity.

Baggage Nanny: allowing travellers to book curb-side baggage collection

Launched in March 2018, Baggage Nanny is an on-demand baggage pickup, storage and delivery service that aims to ensure travellers enjoy every minute of their vacation. CEO and founder of Baggage Nanny Crystal Browning said in a statement: “If you’re flying into town in the morning and you can’t check into your lodging until later in the day, you can drop your baggage with us, and we’ll store them and deliver them to you when you’re ready to check-in.”

Flio: an airport guide for travellers to make airports enjoyable

Flio aims to be an “airport companion” when navigating through an airport. The app provides users with real-time information on their flight departure times, hints and tips about 5,000 airports around the world, including maps, and Wi-Fi access.

In addition, the app serves as a gateway to the airport-retail audience, for instance, through push notifications with deals and coupons. The way it benefits airports is that retail brands and airport companies are able to determine what really drives passengers and how they can improve customer satisfaction. Based on this information, airports can boost engagement with their passengers.