AMAC Aerospace makes A319 refurb debut

Published: 14 February 2020 - 4:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

AMAC Aerospace has completed its first-ever refurbishment and reconfiguration on an Airbus A319 as part of a string of recent milestones.

AMAC’s technicians are also due to execute the first KA-Band installation on an Airbus A321. The firm will also carry out a heavy base maintenance check on an Airbus A330 in Basel, Switzerland.

The A319 refurbishment was fulfilled during the downtime of some minor maintenance tasks and the aircraft was released to service 10 days after its arrival.

Meanwhile, AMAC signed a contract for a KA-Band installation on an Airbus A321. It will be AMAC’s first KA-Band installation on an Airbus A321.

AMAC is extending its existing STC capabilities, which already covers Airbus A319 and A320 ceo and neo types.

An Airbus A330 will arrive to Basel for a heavy base maintenance check. In parallel, AMAC will remove the full VIP cabin for structural inspections and several repairs and improvements.

Finally, a privately-owned Boeing B737 will arrive in Basel soon to undergo a 3CCheck and landing gear overhaul.

Another privately-owned Boeing B737 has already arrived at AMAC’s hangar to undergo an A-Check with a ground time of one week.

Alexis Ott, director maintenance at AMAC, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded from a Swiss airline company and to make a step towards the commercial market.“

