Gulfstream G700 makes first flight under Rolls-Royce’s Pearl 700 engines

Two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines have powered the new Gulfstream G700 for the first time.

The purpose-designed engine, the most powerful in the Rolls-Royce business jet propulsion portfolio, is the powerplant for Gulfstream’s flagship.

The Gulfstream G700, which used a 30/70 blend of sustainable aviation fuel for the flight, flew from Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, USA.

The aircraft and its engines will now undergo a flight test programme ahead of certification.

Dr Dirk Geisinger, director for business aviation at Rolls-Royce, said: “We have already achieved more than 1,500 testing hours and 5,000 cycles, and we are fully committed to supporting the G700 flight test programme.”

The Pearl 700 is the newest member of the state-of-the-art Pearl engine family, first introduced in 2018.