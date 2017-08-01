Nigeria’s Green Africa Airways places largest-ever A220 order from African continent

Published: 16 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Nigeria-based Green Africa Airways has placed an order for 50 Airbus A220-300 aircraft as it builds its fleet for its planned expansion on the budget airline market.

The order, which was signed at the Singapore Airshow, represents the largest-ever A220-300 order from the African continent.

Babawande Afolabi, founder and CEO of Green Africa Airways, said: “Together with Airbus, we are incredibly proud to announce the largest order ever for the A220 from the African continent.

“The Green Africa story is a story of entrepreneurial boldness, strategic foresight and an unwavering commitment to using the power of air travel to create a better future.”

Airbus’ CCO, Christian Scherer, said: “We are excited about the Green Africa project, its legitimate ambition and its professionalism, evidenced by their most discerning choice for their operating assets.

“The unique characteristics of the A220 will allow the airline to unlock destinations and route pairs that previously would have been considered non-viable. We look forward to our partnership with Green Africa and to accompany their development with the most efficient aircraft in its class.”


