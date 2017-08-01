Jazeera Airways to launch third destination in the UAE with Sharjah flights

Jazeera Airways will launch two weekly flights to Sharjah from April, which will be its third destination in the UAE.

The Kuwaiti airline will operate direct flights to the third largest Emirati city with two weekend return flights every Thursday and Saturday.

Jazeera’s new route comes on the back of its Al Ain service, which it launched in December last year.

Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said that the route will connect tourists and students to the UAE as well as Europe, the Middle East and India.

Sharjah is a popular destination for Kuwaiti students attending universities. Sharjah International Airport also connects Kuwaiti students to universities in the emirate of Ajman as well as the northern emirates.

Rohit added: “We thank Sharjah’s Department of Civil Aviation and Sharjah Airport Authority for enabling Jazeera Airways to launch this new service and support the growing demand for flights between both airports.”

The service will operate with the choice of three economy fare categories. Add-on products will be available to drive ancillary revenue.