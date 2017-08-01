New standard for in-flight internet aids airlines’ procurement

A group of companies including Airbus and Delta Air Lines has published the first-ever standard for in-flight connectivity for airlines.

The group, which calls itself the Seamless Air Alliance, has launched Seamless Release 1.0, which uses a modular structure based on open interfaces to enable rapid adoption of new technologies without requiring customisation or the complete replacement of equipment on the aircraft or fleet.

The standard is designed to enable long-term technical flexibility for airlines, provide a secure and easy-to-access service for passengers and allow roaming with mobile network operators.

Seamless Release 1.0 includes a set of unique, testable, requirements for airlines to use when developing sourcing requests.

In addition to saving the airline time and money to develop these requirements, standards eliminate the risk of trying to predict how future developments will impact their choice of systems.

Jack Mandala, Seamless Air Alliance CEO, said: “Passenger demands for inflight connectivity are still ahead of the performance of systems putting increasing pressure on airlines to find a way to meet these expectations and gain passenger loyalty.

“Seamless Release 1.0 changes the game by enabling airlines to take advantage of new capacity and innovations faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.”

Mark Cheyney, IFEC development manager at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Meeting increasing expectations for connectivity in the skies is fast becoming a driving factor in airline preference.

“Virgin Atlantic and the Seamless Air Alliance believe that standardization will allow airlines to be more empowered and more in control of their connectivity service offerings, allowing them to meet their customers’ expectations.”