Royal Jordanian plane evacuates Arabs and Palestinians in Wuhan

Aviation
News
Royal Jordanian plane evacuates Arabs and Palestinians in Wuhan
Published: 2 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Jordanian nationals, Palestinians and Arabs residing in the Chinese city of Wuhan were evacuated on a flight dispatched by flag carrier Royal Jordanian, on directives of King Abdullah.

Wuhan is the city where the Chinese corona virus outbreak occurred and governments from around the world have been repatriating citizens residing in the city using national flag carriers.

A Royal Jordanian Boeing 787 aircraft departed from Wuhan Airport on Friday on a direct 11-and-a-half-hour flight to Amman.

The flight landed at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) on Saturday carrying 71 passengers, including a number of Jordanian students.

Chinese medical authorities carried out medical checks for the Jordanian nationals at Wuhan Airport before boarding the aircraft. A Jordanian medical cadre are also on-board the flight.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dow wins two 2020 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group
    Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s
      Iconik media stats demonstrate shift in media management usage
        Iran plans 1bcm gas output: Rouhani
          i3forum launches new carrier group, to focus on wholesale voice market

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall