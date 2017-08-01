Royal Jordanian plane evacuates Arabs and Palestinians in Wuhan

Jordanian nationals, Palestinians and Arabs residing in the Chinese city of Wuhan were evacuated on a flight dispatched by flag carrier Royal Jordanian, on directives of King Abdullah.

Wuhan is the city where the Chinese corona virus outbreak occurred and governments from around the world have been repatriating citizens residing in the city using national flag carriers.

A Royal Jordanian Boeing 787 aircraft departed from Wuhan Airport on Friday on a direct 11-and-a-half-hour flight to Amman.

The flight landed at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) on Saturday carrying 71 passengers, including a number of Jordanian students.

Chinese medical authorities carried out medical checks for the Jordanian nationals at Wuhan Airport before boarding the aircraft. A Jordanian medical cadre are also on-board the flight.