Serco uses new data insights to improve user experience at airports

Aviation
News
Published: 20 February 2020 - 4:58 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Public services provider Serco Middle East is using new data and behavioural insights to help airports improve their customer experience.

Serco’s new ExperienceLab is designed to help airports and other organisations evolve and adapt their products and services to cater towards their customers’ needs.

ExperienceLab is already being implemented in in Dubai Airports to deliver hospitality and services across key passenger touchpoints.

ExperienceLab is part of Serco’s new business strategy, which focuses on managing people, assets and data, according to the company.

Research can be conducted in context of where the service is experienced, or at a new research facility.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “We have an exciting growth plan for 2020 and the launch of ExperienceLab is an integral part of that. Acting as a wraparound to our strategy of data, people and asset management, ExperienceLab will be key to driving service excellence.

“Through offering a cutting edge laboratory within our Dubai headquarters, we will be able to service our clients even better through a consultative approach that directly benefits the end user.”

