Sanad Aerotech backs engineering achievements in aviation

Sanad Aerotech has put its weight behind the top engineering achievements of the aviation industry, snapping up the first sponsorship of the 2020 Aviation Business ME Achievement Awards.

The Awards take place in Dubai on 31 March 2020 and will honour the most celebrated achievements in the MENA aviation industry.

A spokesperson for Sanad said that the company has been an industry leader in engineering excellence and innovation for more than three decades.

They said: “This has empowered Sanad to build a solid reputation as a trusted and reliable partner to some of the world’s leading OEMs like Rolls-Royce, GE Aviation and International Aero Engines (IAE), as well as a preferred aircraft engine MRO solutions provider to the world’s well-established and fastest growing international commercial airlines from Southeast Asia to South America.

“With Sanad’s firm commitment to the highest standards of engineering excellence and innovation, we pay tribute to the company who shares these goals.”

CLICK HERE for the full shortlist.

