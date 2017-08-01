Boeing 777X programme set for boost with potential order for 12 jets

Boeing’s 777X finally took to the skies last month after a year of trouble-shooting which delayed its entry into service by some months and could soon secure its first order since its debut flight.

Last year, Boeing’s 777X programme had to grapple with engine issues and recover from a failed static pressurisation test.

Despite its troubled beginnings, Boeing’s programme could be set for one of its first major votes of confidence in the form of the 777X’s first order since its maiden flight.

Bamboo Airways is reportedly looking at ordering 12 777X aircraft in Q2 in a deal worth an estimated $5 billion.

The airline’s chairman, Trinh Van Quyet, told Bloomberg that he plans to order 12 777X aircraft by the middle of 2020.

Bamboo Airways is a relatively new airline, having started flying commercially just over a year ago.

Although it launched with small A320s, its fleet has already expanded to include the B787, which it will use for flights to Europe.

Last year, Bamboo Airways raised the idea of using the A380 for services to the US, but did not get to order stage.