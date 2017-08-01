IN NUMBERS: Etihad Engineering’s year of ‘robust growth’

Etihad Engineering last year passed a number of significant milestones not only for the company but for the aviation industry.

Ahead of its participation at the MRO Middle East event this week, Etihad Engineering revealed its performance indicators for 2019, reporting “strong potential for sustained growth as it sets into 2020”.

Etihad Engineering provides maintenance services to Etihad Airways as well as third party aircraft providers from around the globe.

Last year it serviced a total of 356 aircraft (196 Airbus and 160 Boeing) and deployed more than 1.6 million man-hours.

Frederic Dupont, VP technical sales at Etihad Engineering, said: “The past year has been truly remarkable for Etihad Engineering as we have expanded many boundaries, from production processes and hangar utilisation, to pioneering industry firsts like the A380 12 year check we completed in less than 100 days.”