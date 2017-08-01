IN NUMBERS: Etihad Engineering’s year of ‘robust growth’

Aviation
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Etihad Engineering last year passed a number of significant milestones not only for the company but for the aviation industry.

Ahead of its participation at the MRO Middle East event this week, Etihad Engineering revealed its performance indicators for 2019, reporting “strong potential for sustained growth as it sets into 2020”.

Etihad Engineering provides maintenance services to Etihad Airways as well as third party aircraft providers from around the globe.

Last year it serviced a total of 356 aircraft (196 Airbus and 160 Boeing) and deployed more than 1.6 million man-hours.

Frederic Dupont, VP technical sales at Etihad Engineering, said: “The past year has been truly remarkable for Etihad Engineering as we have expanded many boundaries, from production processes and hangar utilisation, to pioneering industry firsts like the A380 12 year check we completed in less than 100 days.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DEWA Innovation Week launched as part of UAE Innovation Month 2020
    Middle East Gas Market Growing at Double the Rate of Global Energy Demand
      Seafarers facing unprecedented challenges due to Coronaviurs outbreak
        Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be powered completely off-grid In Middle East
          Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System the first ever to undergo engine testing

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Captain's Bridge on the Queen Elizabeth 2
              Photos: First look at ME Dubai rooms
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Day three at Gulfood 2020
                    In pictures: 4 things about Arabic drama Kingdoms of Fire