Strata outlines ambitions to ‘go beyond traditional aerospace sector’

Strata Manufacturing has outlined its ability to expand production capabilities beyond traditional aerospace at the Unmanned Systems Conference in Abu Dhabi.

At the conference, Ismail Ali Abdulla, the CEO of Strata, participated in a panel of industry experts emphasising the unmanned systems’ role in supporting multi-domain operations.

Abdulla said: “Strata has established itself as a trusted partner of choice for the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers and has since developed our capabilities to provide composite manufacturing to further industry verticals.

“Strata’s strategy is focused on sustaining its business by constantly investing in people’s capabilities and new technologies; this has already made a positive impact on Strata’s operational blueprint.”

Strata works alongside other aircraft manufacturers including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of an aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiative.